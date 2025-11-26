Man left seriously injured after being attacked by armed gang in Co. Down
News

Man left seriously injured after being attacked by armed gang in Co. Down

A MAN has been left seriously injured after he was attacked by an armed and masked gang in Co. Down.

The incident happened during an aggravated burglary at a property in the Conlig area of Newtownards last night.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses as they attempt to trace the four men involved.

"We received a report just after 11.30pm that four masked men had forced their way into a residential property on Main Street by smashing the front door," said Detective Sergeant Gray of the PSNI.

"They then attacked the occupant with weapons including a claw hammer.

"He sustained serious injuries including a number of suspected fractures and open wounds.

"He remains in hospital for treatment but, thankfully, the injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The four men are described as being aged in their twenties, wearing all black and balaclavas.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen men matching this description in the area.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage."

See More: Down

Related
News 1 month ago

Two men jailed for carrying out 'calculated and cold-blooded execution' in broad daylight

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Renewed appeal for London-born man who disappeared in Co. Down in 2013

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 months ago

Driver dies and passenger left seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Three officers injured as police vehicle rammed through a fence in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

‘Another tragedy' on Ireland's roads as two die in multi-vehicle collision in Co. Meath

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Irish Post Awards — Picture This in the frame!

By: Jason O'Toole

News 3 days ago

Man appears in court over suspected cross-border people smuggling

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Man in his 60s dies following Cork house fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Police appeal for information after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy