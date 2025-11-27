Immigration rules tightened to make Ireland’s asylum system more ‘efficient’

NEW immigration rules and policies are set to be introduced in Ireland to make the nation’s asylum system more “efficient”.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callghan has received government approval for the new measures, which include toughened criteria around family reunifications and citizenship applications and the requirement that asylum seekers who are employed in the country contribute to their state accommodation costs.

Additional powers allow the state to revoke refugee status where a person is found to be a danger to national security or if they have been convicted of a serious crime.

Residency requirements for people granted international protection will also rise from three years to five years before they can apply for citizenship under the new measures.

“These proposed changes to asylum and citizenship legislation, alongside policy measures, are another important step towards ensuring our migration and asylum system is rules-based and efficient,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“I have approached this issue with a clear overriding purpose: to ensure integrity, efficiency, and public confidence,” he added.

“My actions have been driven by a firm resolve to build a rules-based system that is fair to those truly in need and firm with those who attempt to exploit it,” the Minister explained.

“The changes to the international protection system will ensure that anyone who has been granted asylum here in Ireland is only permitted to avail of family reunification when they are financially self-sufficient and can provide for those they wish to bring here.

“I am also introducing the power to revoke or refuse a residence permit for a refugee in circumstances where they are found to be a danger to the security of the state or have been convicted of involvement in serious crime.

“Whilst these situations are rare, it is important that these powers are provided for in law.”

Under the new rules, applicants for Irish citizenship must be self-sufficient and not in receipt of certain social protection payments within the previous two years before an application is made.

“We are updating rules around how people qualify for citizenship,” Minister O’Callaghan explained.

“At present if you want to apply for citizenship by naturalisation, you must have been resident here for five years.

“The rule for people granted international protection is different in that they only need to be here for three years.

“I have received government approval to change that so it will align with the general five-year rule.”

He added: “This change is appropriate because we are now processing international protection applications much faster and by the beginning of June next year all new applications will be processed within 3-6 months.

"To align more closely with the practice in many other EU Member States I also propose to introduce additional eligibility criteria so that people seeking citizenship should not be in long term receipt of certain social protection payments or owe a debt to the State for a defined period leading up to an application.

“My intention here is not to bar anybody who has ever received a welfare payment from the State, but I think it is reasonable to expect that a person seeking to become a citizen has contributed to the country.

“There will be welfare payments that will not, and should not, affect a person’s ability to apply and be granted citizenship.”