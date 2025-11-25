Man jailed for drugs related offences in Fermanagh

A MAN has been sentenced after cocaine, cannabis and a large sum of cash were seized by police officers.

David Taylor, of Enniskillen in Fermanagh, was convicted of drugs related offences following the searches by the PSNI, which uncovered the drugs and a large amount of cash.

In addition to this, they found Taylor’s bank accounts showed £100,000 being laundered and moved.

The 61-year-old was sentenced to three years and 11 months at Dungannon Crown Court on Friday, November 24.

He is set to serve half of this time in custody and half on licence.

“This sentencing shows that police remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity,” the PSNI’s Inspector Irvine said this week.

“Officers in Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team have worked to stop drug dealers who extensively ply their trade in County Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland,” he added.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets."