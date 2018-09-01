Former X Factor contestant Mary Byrne looks like a totally different person
Entertainment

Former X Factor contestant Mary Byrne looks like a totally different person

The singer revealed she lost 4 and a half stone.

Mary Byrne was on the panel of Loose Women when she unveiled her new look.

Now a blonde-haired woman, she looked worlds away from the Dublin hopeful who auditioned for The X Factor in 2010.

"Losing four-and-a-half stone has made a huge difference to my whole body," said Byrne.

Byrne confessed it was multiple health woes that made her decide to lose weight: "When I was on The X Factor I was diagnosed with an under-active thyroid. I was sick all the time and they couldn't work out what was wrong with me."

Advertisement

"For years I used to say I'm happy with what I am, but the problems start as you get older and that's what I found.

"I have chronic arthritis in my left knee, I have a bandage on now," she added.

We think she looks amazing now and before. What do you think?

See More: Entertainment, Mary Byrne

Related

'Secret Child' - The short film about growing up in Irish mother and child home is picking up international awards
Entertainment 2 days ago

'Secret Child' - The short film about growing up in Irish mother and child home is picking up international awards

By: Ryan Price

Ireland's TV3 is no more as Virgin Media rebrand comes into effect today
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ireland's TV3 is no more as Virgin Media rebrand comes into effect today

By: Ryan Price

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 to be broadcast LIVE across Ireland on TG4
Entertainment 4 days ago

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018 to be broadcast LIVE across Ireland on TG4

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 4 hours ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick
News 23 hours ago

Emergency services rush to collision in Limerick

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision
News 1 day ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Wantaway stars cast shadow over Celtic's first Old Firm game of the season
Sport 1 day ago

Wantaway stars cast shadow over Celtic's first Old Firm game of the season

By: Stephen Mahon