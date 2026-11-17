FEW people have left as lasting a mark on Irish television as Gay Byrne.

Affectionately known as Gaybo, he presented RTÉ's The Late Late Show for almost 40 years.

From controversial interviews to shocking moments, Byrne knew how to keep an audience watching.

The Bishop and the Nightie (1966)

One of the earliest controversies of Byrne's career came when he asked newlyweds Richard and Eileen Fox about their honeymoon. After asking what colour nightie his wife had worn, Richard replied that it was transparent, while Eileen suggested she hadn’t worn one at all. The Bishop of Clonfert, Thomas Ryan, condemned the show from the pulpit.

The live condom demonstration (1987)

At a time when conversations about contraception remained a bit taboo in Ireland, Byrne tackled the subject head-on during a programme about AIDS. He demonstrated how to use a condom on live television, leaving many in the country shocked.

Annie Murphy and Bishop Eamon Casey (1993)

Maybe the most talked-about interview in Late Late Show history came when Annie Murphy came to discuss her relationship with former Bishop of Galway Eamon Casey, who had fathered her son Peter. Byrne's handling of the interview was criticised, particularly when he told Murphy: "If your son is half as good a man as his father, he won't be doing too badly." Murphy responded: "I'm not so bad either, Mr Byrne," before leaving the studio.

Boyzone's first TV appearance (1993)

When Boyzone appeared on the show for the first time, they faced a bit of a cold reception from their host. Byrne questioned their talent, joking that none of the five members could sing, play instruments or write music. He ended by telling them, "We look forward to hearing from you when you're famous."

Peter Brooke's sing-song (1992)

Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke found himself at the centre of a controversy after appearing on the show. Byrne persuaded him to sing 'Oh My Darling Clementine', despite seven Protestant workmen having been killed in an IRA bombing earlier that day. The performance caused anger among some unionists, who considered it insensitive given what had just happened.

The competition winner who had lost her daughter (1997)

One of Byrne's most moving moments came when he rang competition winner Rita Hanley to tell her she had won a car. Instead of celebrating, Rita explained that her daughter Linda had died in a road accident the night before. Poet Brendan Kennelly, who was a guest on the show then recited his poem Begin, leaving many across Ireland deeply moved.

Pádraig Flynn's interview (1999)

Former government minister and European Commissioner Pádraig Flynn made a memorable appearance when Byrne questioned him about his political career and finances. Flynn explained that his income was around £140,000 a year and described how hard it was maintaining homes in Dublin, Castlebar and Brussels. His now-famous response, "I want to tell you something; try it sometime," to an audience member asking about his earnings caused a big public reaction.

Zig & Zag and Dustin the Turkey take over the Toy Show (1992)

Byrne's ability to handle almost anything thrown at him was put to the test when puppets Zig & Zag and Dustin the Turkey appeared on the Late Late Toy Show. They went on to tease the presenter about his Christmas jumper before chasing him around the studio with a remote-controlled car. The encounter became a favourite among viewers.

Stephen Fry's interview about God (2015)

Years after leaving The Late Late Show, Byrne continued his TV career with The Meaning of Life. During an interview with Stephen Fry, he asked what the comedian would say if he met God. Fry questioned why an all-powerful creator would allow suffering, especially childhood cancer. The clip went viral and led to a blasphemy investigation in Ireland after a viewer complained about the comments.

U2's Harley-Davidson farewell (1999)

Byrne's final Late Late Show on May 21, 1999 was always going to be a big occasion after almost four decades at the helm. But U2 made sure it was one to remember, with Bono and Larry Mullen Jr arriving in the studio on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They presented the bike to Byrne as a retirement gift. A shocked Gaybo could hardly believe the surprise.

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