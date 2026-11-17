A WITNESS appeal has been issued after a teenage girl was violently assaulted in Derry.

The incident happened in the Guildhall Square area of the city on November 13.

"We received a report at around 11.15pm that a teenage girl had been approached by another, unknown, teenage girl in the Guildhall Square, who then threw her to the ground and punched her repeatedly to the back of the head,” the PSNI’s Inspector Courtney said.

“Following the assault, which was reported to have taken place at around 9.45pm, officers spoke with the injured girl and her family and she has since attended hospital for treatment.”

The police force has issued a witness appeal, with detectives hoping to locate two women who helped the victim.

“We’re keen to speak with anyone who witnessed what happened – in particular, two female witnesses who stopped to help the injured teenager,” Insp Courtney said.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information – including CCTV or other footage – is asked to contact police using quoting reference 1757 of 13/11/26,” they added.

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