SHARON HORGAN is the face of a new Aer Lingus advertising campaign designed to showcase the brand in the US.

Born in London’s Hackney but raised in Bellowstown, Co. Meath, the writer, actor and producer stars in the advert, which has been produced by her Merman production company.

In it, she meets with members of the Aer Lingus team to discuss the challenge their name presents for the North American market.

She points out that while ‘Lingus’ may mean ‘fleet’ in Irish, Americans often think it’s something else entirely.

She advises them to ‘call Aer Lingus what it is, The Irish Airline’.

“I am delighted to get the opportunity to work with Aer Lingus, Uncommon Creative Studios and Merman's fantastic director Rachel Stubbings to bring this funny script to life,” Horgan said as the campaign launched this month.

“All the years of jokes about what Aer Lingus means have finally paid off,” she added.

Now available across digital platforms in the US, the commercial was co-written by Horgan.

“North America continues to be a key market for Aer Lingus as we grow awareness of our brand across the Atlantic,” Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer Susanne Carberry said.

“Aer Lingus is, and always has been, ‘The Irish Airline’,” she added.

“Our new North American brand strategy is simple: we are just telling people who we are.

“Sharon and her team immediately understood the idea and brought it to life in a way that is warm, funny and unmistakably Irish.

“We hope the campaign introduces more North American customers to Aer Lingus, or ‘The Irish Airline’, and of course, we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

Creative agency Uncommon Creative Studios is leading the airline’s brand repositioning in North America.

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