A CASE of bluetongue has been confirmed on a farm in Co. Down.

The BTV-3 virus has been found in three sheep at the site it was confirmed by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

“While it is disappointing to see this confirmed case of BTV-3 in Northern Ireland, it is not unexpected, given the spread of BTV-3 across GB and Ireland this season,” Minister Muir said.

“Continued vigilance and strict biosecurity measures remain of paramount importance and I would once again urge all farmers to report any suspicion of disease to DAERA,” he added.

Bluetongue affects cattle and sheep as well as goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

It is primarily transmitted through infected biting midges, which are most active from April to November.

Restrictive measures will not be put in place as a result of the discovery, Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher confirmed.

“As BTV-3 was confirmed in Northern Ireland in November 2025, further disease control measures such as movement restrictions and disease control zones will not be applied in response to this case,” he said.

“I would encourage farmers to be extra vigilant for any signs of the virus in their flocks or herds and report any suspect cases to DAERA,” he added.

“Active surveillance is ongoing at abattoirs alongside post-import testing of susceptible animals imported from mainland EU countries.

“I also want to stress the importance of safe and responsible sourcing of animals.”

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