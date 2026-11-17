A WITNESS appeal has been issued after a boy was attacked by a group of men in Derry.

The incident happened in the Waterside area at around 10. 30pm on November 14.

“At around 10.40pm on Saturday night, 14 November, it was reported the victim was walking along Limavady Road, at approximately 10.30pm, when three males, dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, got out of a black parked car,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It's reported one of these males punched the boy in the face, which knocked him to the ground where he was kicked by all three males.”

The men got back in the car after the attack and made off along Limavady Road in the direction of the Caw Roundabout.

The PSNI’s Superintendent Claire Hamilton described the attack as “deplorable”.

"This was a deplorable attack on a child which is being investigated as an assault motivated by sectarian hate,” Spt Hamilton said.

“The assault, which left the victim with physical injuries to his face and body, occurred in the area of a main road,” she added.

The police force has urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“To any drivers in the area before, or around the time the assault was reported to police, if you have dash cam footage we would ask you check it to see if it has picked up the black car in which the attackers were in. Your footage may also have captured the assault,” Spt Hamilton said.

"We know there is concern in the community following other recent assaults in the Waterside area, and I want to reassure the public we have dedicated resources investigating these reports and we have targeted patrols in place,” she added.

“We continue to meet with partner agencies, local representatives and members of the community and we remain committed to working alongside them to address concerns.

“We would encourage anyone affected by crime motivated by hate to contact police to enable us to take action.”

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