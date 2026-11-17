VOLUNTEERS who supported the staging of the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast over the summer have been praised for their efforts.

A celebration event was hosted by Belfast City Council this month to recognise those who helped make the event a success.

Some 1300 volunteers were needed to support the event, which took place at sites across the city from August 2 to 9.

They were all invited to attend the thank you celebration held at Belfast City Hall on Friday, November 13.

"Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 gave Belfast an incredible opportunity to showcase our city to the world, and our volunteers were outstanding ambassadors,” Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said as she hosted the event.

“They demonstrated the very best of our city through their enthusiasm, kindness and commitment,’ she added.

“As they supported visitors, performers and the many events taking place across the eight days, every volunteer made a meaningful contribution.

“Today is an opportunity for Belfast to say thank you. On behalf of the city, I want to express our sincere appreciation to every volunteer,” Mayor Donnelly explained.

“Whether you spared a few hours or many days, were in the spotlight or working behind the scenes, this occasion is for you, and you should be incredibly proud of the part you played.”

Brendan McAleer, from Fleadh organisers Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, said this year’s volunteers “embodied the true spirit of the Fleadh”.

“Their dedication, generosity and enthusiasm helped create a welcoming and inclusive celebration enjoyed by visitors from across Ireland and beyond,” he added.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who gave their time to support the event and are delighted to join in celebrating their contribution."

Belfast will host the Fleadh again in 2027, and registrations have already opened for next year’s volunteer programme.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann returns to Belfast from August 1 – 8, 2027, those interested in volunteering should visit fleadhcheoil.ie/volunteer .

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