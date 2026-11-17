NEW regulations will come into effect tomorrow to stop the spread of bird flu in Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has confirmed all flock keepers across the country will be required to apply specific biosecurity measures at their establishments.

Designed to curb the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), known as bird flu, the rules come into effect tomorrow (November 18).

"Although we have seen very few cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Ireland this year, the outbreaks we are now seeing in Great Britain show that the virus is circulating close to home,” Minister Heydon said.

“The risk to Irish poultry and captive bird flocks increases substantially as winter approaches, due to the seasonal migration of wild birds to Ireland,” he added.

"I am introducing these regulations now, because prevention is our best defence.”

Minister Heydon has also confirmed that the Government is considering the introduction of a mandatory housing order for all poultry and captive birds “should the risk increase”.

A reported case of bird flu was confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in County Tyrone yesterday.

Mandatory disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site, and the introduction of a 3km protection zone have been put in place around the infected premises in Coagh.

“A reported case of notifiable Avian Influenza was received late on Saturday 14 November and investigations by officials commenced early on Sunday 15 November," Northern Ireland's Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir confirmed yesterday.

"Unfortunately, official results received this afternoon from the National Reference Laboratory in Weybridge, England have confirmed the presence of notifiable Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)," he added.

"I entirely appreciate the concern this will cause for both the affected flock-keeper and the wider poultry sector.

"The CVO has therefore initiated the mandatory disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone around the infected premises to mitigate for onward disease spread, effective from 5pm today (16 November 2026)."

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