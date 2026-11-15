Investigation underway after woman's body discovered in Co. Offaly

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in Co. Offaly.

The body of the woman, aged in her 20s, was discovered in the outbuilding of a property in Shinrone shortly after 9am today.

Gardaí said they are 'investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death'.

"The woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement.

"The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

"A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Birr Garda Station.

"The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist."

The statement added that the results of the post-mortem would help gardaí determine the course of their investigation.

Investigators have now urged anyone with information on the incident to contact them at Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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