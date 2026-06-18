From singing with Whitney Houston as a child to Horror film star

FOR most seven-year-olds, attending a concert by their musical hero would be a dream come true. For Zena Donnelly, it became the moment that changed her life.

The Dublin native first came to national attention in 2010 when she was invited on stage by Whitney Houston during her final concert in Dublin.

Determined to get the star's attention, she arrived with a handmade sign.

"I made a big poster, and it said, 'I love you, Whitney. Can I sing with you?'"

To her surprise, Houston spotted the sign and invited her onto the stage.

"It was just the most insane thing, and I ended up singing my favourite Whitney Houston song, The Greatest Love of All.

"I basically almost took the mic off her," she laughed. "I don't think she knew if I was going to do one line or a whole song."

Her duet quickly made the news across Ireland.

"After that, I was asked to go on the Late Late Show to talk about the experience. It was one of my favourite memories.”

Donnelly started entering talent competitions soon after and won Show Off or Get Off at the age of 10.

She later represented Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Malta with a song she had written herself in Irish.

Travelling to Britain, she sang for the late Queen at her Diamond Jubilee in London and in the Voice in a Million show at the Wembley arena.

Over the years she has also honed her songwriting skills and wrote the soundtrack jingle for a TV and radio campaign for Hastings Hotels.

"It ended up being heard by like 16 million people, which is insane. It's funny when it's just me in my kitchen at the piano writing something and it ends up being heard by so many people."

Alongside her music, Donnelly has built an acting career that began in her early teens when she got a role in the Irish film A Christmas Star, which also starred Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan.

Coincidentally, the character she played was named Whitney.

"At that age it was crazy to be in such a huge production. A lot of the cast were kids, and it was a lot of fun, just having the craic."

Despite her success, Donnelly also focused on her studies and is due to graduate from University College Dublin with a law degree this September.

"There's always that kind of thing in your head; you need something to fall back on, and my parents were happy for me to get a good degree."

Over the past year, she has thrown herself back into acting and music.

Recent projects include the Irish film Sunphlowers, directed by Dave Byrne, and the London production Under Influence, directed by Gary Grant.

"I had a tiny supporting role in Sunphlowers, but it really brought back the fire in me to continue."

She also spent time in America working with acclaimed music producer Vada Nobles while continuing to perform and write songs.

"It's been a crazy kind of year."

Donnelly's latest project is probably her biggest so far.

She has been cast in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey III, part of the cult horror franchise that reimagines classic childhood characters.

"It's kind of crazy, that franchise. They did the first one with an insanely low budget, small cast and crew, and when they released it, people just loved it."

Donnelly plays Billie, the best friend of the film's leading character.

"I've been really lucky to be cast in it."

A self-confessed horror fan, she said the role was a perfect fit.

"I love horror. I'm a horror junkie. It's really become my favourite genre."

Looking back on her unusual journey from singing beside one of the world's biggest stars to balancing acting, music and a law degree, Donnelly believes creativity has always been part of who she is.

"I've always been a very creative person. Part of that is my mum, and I learned music so early on."

She also remains immensely proud of her Irish roots and the growing international recognition of Irish talent.

“There is so much talent here for such a small place. We're a creatively talented country. We're small but mighty."

For Donnelly, one aspect of being Irish stands above all others.

"My favourite thing about being Irish is just the craic and the fun you have with people."

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey III is due out at the end of the year.

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