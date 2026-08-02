'Truly one of a kind': Tributes flood in for teenager who died in Co. Tyrone collision 

TRIBUTES have poured in for a teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

Connor Magee Campbell, 16, passed away in hospital following a collision involving a scrambler and a lorry in the Derryloughan Road area of Coalisland on Thursday evening.

The aspiring boxer from Clonoe is due to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Joining the tributes, the Frank Gervin Clonoe ABC praised their talented young member.

"Connor was a bright, cheeky and lively young lad whose sparkling blue eyes and infectious personality brought joy to those around him," they said.

"He will be fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him through our club and beyond."

Cookstown Boxing Club, where the teenager previously boxed, added: "Connor was a very talented young man, winning Mid Ulster and Ulster Championships and representing the club in the Irish National Championships in Dublin.

"Connor always done himself justice inside and outside the ring, he was a joy to coach, up to mischief a lot and loved the craic, a lot of broken hearts he leaves behind."

'Kindest of hearts'

Coalisland youth club the Ógras Centre said Connor 'was truly one of a kind… he was always winding people up, acting the eejit and keeping everyone on their toes'.

"Behind all the devilment, however, was a young man with the kindest of hearts," it added.

"He would help at the drop of a hat and would do absolutely anything that was asked of him.

"It never mattered who you were. If Conor could help, he would.

"For someone so young, he possessed a wisdom far beyond his years."

It continued: "Connor was a wee rogue in the very best sense of the word. He was full of love, full of laughter and full of life.

"He brightened every room he entered and left every person he met a little better for having known him.

"His life was far too short, but Connor's legacy will last forever.

"His laughter will still be heard in the stories we tell, his kindness will live on in the hearts he touched and the love he shared will never fade.

"Connor may have left this world, but he will never leave our hearts."

'Lasting impression'

Connor had recently left St Joseph's College in Coalisland and was awaiting his GSCE results.

In a tribute, the school said the teenager 'remained a much-loved member of our school community, and his loss is deeply felt by students, staff and all who knew him'.

Meanwhile, Coalisland Training Services, where Connor had been learning trade skills, said he could have gone on to achieve anything he set his mind to.

"He was a capable, hardworking young man who showed real promise across every trade he studied," it said.

"Our tutors often commented on his natural ability with his hands and believed he could have built a successful career in any of the pathways he explored.

"Connor brought great energy to CTS. He was full of life, full of craic and had a way of lifting the mood wherever he went.

"He enjoyed a bit of mischief, but he was always respectful, always willing to help and always quick to make others smile.

"He was well‑liked by staff and students alike, and he made a lasting impression on everyone who worked with him."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.