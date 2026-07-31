Ed Sheeran set to launch charity foundation in Ireland with special Fleadh performance

GLOBAL icon Ed Sheeran has gone back to his roots to launch his charity foundation in Ireland.

The singer-songwriter, who has family links in both Belfast and Co. Wexford, will launch the Ed Sheeran Foundation at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann next week - which will be held in Belfast for the first time.

Launched in January 2025, the Foundation is dedicated to supporting music education in state schools and grassroots organisations, particularly in areas where it is less accessible.

Next week's launch marks its expansion into Ireland - a place Sheeran says is "special" to him.

“I’m so happy to be bringing the Ed Sheeran Foundation to Ireland,” he said today.

“I’ve spent loads of time in the country over the years,” he added.

“Having family roots there, it’s a place that’s always been special to me.”

Sheeran’s Foundation will launch its first Irish-based project at the Fleadh – an annual event celebrating the best of traditional Irish music and dance.

The star’s North South Sounds 2026 project is a cross-border initiative with bases in Belfast and Cork.

It is designed to “champion creative curiosity by encouraging young musicians to blend influences and genres, merging elements of traditional Irish and folk music with other genres such as hip-hop, pop, and rock to generate something entirely fresh”, a spokesperson for the Ed Sheeran Foundation explained.

“Connecting young people with peers from different areas, it will celebrate local heritage, social inclusion and self-expression, engaging young people who might otherwise lack access to music creation, instrumental tuition and performance opportunities,” they add.

All children who take part in the music-making project will be led by a team of musical educators from Music Generation Cork City in partnership with Cork-based organisations Creative Tradition and The Kabin Studio alongside Belfast’s Oh Yeah Centre.

The project will launch on August 3 with performances by 50 young people at Belfast City Hall as part of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann lineup.

During the event the young musicians will premiere a series of musical fusions which are being developed through workshops held in the lead-up to the festival.

“Every child should have the opportunity to learn and take part in music, and we’re continuing our work to help make that a reality,” Sheeran said of the initiative.

“The first project kicks off at The Fleadh on Monday,” he added.

"I played the festival last year and have such fond memories of it. If you’re there, go and check out some of the incredible young talent.”

Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Fleadh, which was held in Co. Wexford.

Festival-goers at the The Sky and The Ground pub in Wexford were stunned when he turned up and joined the session - performing a mix of his own hits as well as some traditional Irish tunes alongside the local musicians.

Sheeran’s mother’s family all hail from Co. Wexford, while his father’s family are from Belfast.

The singer references his Irish roots in his hit Galway Girl, which was released on St Patrick’s Day in 2017, and Nancy Mulligan – a song about his Irish grandmother in Co. Wexford, which was released that same year.

Last year Sheeran revealed in a podcast interview with Louis Theroux that he “identifies culturally” as Irish.

“My first musical experiences were in Ireland” he said.

“I grew up with trad music in the house. So, I do like, I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain.”

He added: “I don't overthink it, but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

“And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn't necessarily mean that I have to just be British.

“There's loads of people that I know that are half this or a quarter that.”

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