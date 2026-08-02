Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' who died in Co. Tyrone collision 

A MAN who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone this week has been described as a 'true gentleman'.

Damien Paul Bintley, 45, passed away after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Crossowen Road in Clogher on Friday afternoon.

Mr Bintley was a popular figure within the bowling community and previously represented Ireland at under-25 level.

In a statement, Salisbury Bowling Club described him as 'a true gentleman, a great friend and a deeply valued member'.

"His warm smile, generous nature and unmistakable presence will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," it added.

"He loved the game of bowls and gave an extraordinary amount of his time, knowledge and energy to the sport.

"His dedication, enthusiasm and willingness to help others earned him the respect and affection of the wider bowling fraternity throughout Ireland.

"Damien will leave an enormous void within our club and across the bowling community.

"He was loved by so many, and his contribution to the game he cared so deeply about will never be forgotten."

Another of Mr Bintley's clubs also offered their condolences.

"Damien's passing is a tremendous loss to the bowling community," said Belmont Bowling Club.

"He will always be part of the bowling family and will never be forgotten.

"Rest easy, Damien. Until we meet again."

'Lasting contribution'

Mr Bintley was the Honorary League Secretary of the Northern Ireland Private Greens League (NIPGL).

The organisation said his 'professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment earned him the respect and admiration of bowlers throughout the province'.

"Above all, he will be remembered as a true gentleman whose kindness, generosity and friendship touched so many within our bowling family," said the NIPGL.

"Damien's passing is a tremendous loss to the Northern Ireland Private Greens League and to the wider bowling community.

"His dedication to the sport and his lasting contribution will never be forgotten.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone associated with the NIPGL remain with Damien's family, friends and all who mourn his passing."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Deaf Bowling said Mr Bintley 'always had a smile and treated the local Deaf Community with respect'.

"We will fondly remember Damien for his support and also for his friendly nature," it added.

"Some of us had the privilege to play against him and whatever the result was, he had a smile."

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