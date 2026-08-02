Public wake to be held for late musician Glen Hansard 

A PUBLIC wake is due to be held for musician Glen Hansard, who passed away this week at the age of 56.

Hansard, who rose to fame as frontman of The Frames, died following a road traffic collision in Dublin on Wednesday.

His funeral is due to take place at St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin 8 this Tuesday, with fans expected to join Hansard's family and friends in saying farewell.

"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love this week, thank you all for taking the time to share your memories," read a statement from his family.

A public wake is set to take place the day before Hansard's funeral for those wishing to pay their respects to the musician.

Hansard will lie in repose at the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, located inside the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8 on Bank Holiday Monday.

The chapel will be open to the public from 11am until 4pm.

Hansard's funeral, which gets underway at 1.30pm the following day, will also be open to the public.

While access inside the cathedral is expected to be extremely limited given the numbers anticipated, there will be a public address system in place outside the building.

The funeral is also being streamed on RTÉ News and rip.ie with music at the ceremony provided by Hansard's friends and family.

The singer's loved ones have asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, those wanting to honour his memory can donate to two of the charities he supported, Simon Community and Ukrainian Action.

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