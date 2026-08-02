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Man who absconded from British prison last year could be in Ireland 
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Man who absconded from British prison last year could be in Ireland 

Jason McDonagh (Image: Thames Valley Police)

POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for information on a man who absconded from a British prison more than a year ago and believe he could be in Ireland. 

Jason McDonagh, 34, was one of three men who absconded from HMP Springhill in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on June 23, 2025. 

The two other absconders, Daniel Hardy and Barney Casey, have since been located and returned to prison but authorities are still hunting McDonagh. 

Thames Valley Police are once again appealing for information on McDonagh's whereabouts and revealed he is known to frequent Ireland and Northern Ireland. 

"We are appealing to the public for any information around McDonagh's whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch," said police staff investigator Claire Busby. 

"We would advise members of the public not to approach him but call 999 instead."

McDonagh also has links to Bristol, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Leeds and Bradford. 

He is described as a white male, around 5' 9" in height, of medium build and with ginger hair.  

He has facial hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a white vest. 

Anyone with information as to where McDonagh may be is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

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See More: Buckinghamshire

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