Gardaí appeal for information on girl missing from Co. Dublin for a month

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Co. Dublin for a month.

Megan Brock, 16, has been reported missing from her home in Shankill since Friday, July 3.

Gardaí believe she is 'in the company of an adult male who is driving an Audi A4, grey in colour with a part registration of 11 D'.

"Gardaí and Megan's family are concerned for her well-being," added a statement.

A spearate appeal from the PSNI says the teenager has not been seen by family members since June 25.

They believe she may have travelled to the North and could possibly be in the Derry City and Strabane area.

Ms Brock is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Ms Brock's whereabouts is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Information can also be passed to the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference CW1380 of July 31.

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