Garth Brooks lands in Dublin ahead of five concerts in Dublin this month
Entertainment

COUNTRY SINGER Garth Brooks has touched down in Ireland ahead of his five planned concerts in Croke Park this month.

Dublin Airport shared a video of the singer's private jet landing on one of its runways this morning.

Brooks is reportedly staying in Dublin for the concerts, the first of which takes place on 9 September. The remaining dates then take place on 10, 11, 16 and 17 September.

The 60-year-old will be in attendance at a press conference tomorrow with Irish journalists ahead of the shows, which are expected to attract in the region of 400,000 patrons.

For the days in between the concerts he is rumoured to be spending some time in Kerry.

Among the spots hotly tipped to host the star was the 18-century Beaufort House near Killarney. However, owner Donald Cameron has confirmed a private wedding is being held at the venue during that time.

Local councillor John O’Donoghue said the Kingdom is "delighted and very honoured that he’s chosen Kerry" as his home away from home, "and I suppose, speaking personally from a Killarney perspective, that he’s chosen the greater Killarney area as his base," he told the Mail on Sunday.

“Everybody is very proud of the fact that such a global superstar is coming down.”

Brooks' long-awaited five-night stint in Croke Park is being described by organisers as "the biggest cultural event in Ireland, in the history of music" with fans travelling from 30 countries around the world as well as every county in Ireland.

