Extra Garth Brooks tickets to go on sale for five Croke Park concerts

EXTRA TICKETS will go on sale this Thursday for Garth Brook's five-night stand at Croke Park this September.

Promoters of the concerts have revealed that the Dublin shows will be filmed, adding that now that plans around filming and camera positions in the stadium have been finalised, a limited number of production hold tickets will be released.

The country music singer is due to play five-nights in Croke Park on 9 September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 of September.

The extra tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 16th at 8am from ticketmaster.ie.