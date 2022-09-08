George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow
Entertainment

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the World Premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Universal)

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that two massive Hollywood stars will appear on this week's Late Late Show as he has already recorded an interview with none other than Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The RTE host confirmed this morning on his radio show that he has taped an interview with the two actors as their new movie is released.

Roberts and Clooney star in A Ticket To Paradise and play a divorced couple who head to Bali to visit their daughter.

Upon discovering who their child is planning to marry, the bickering parents put their differences aside and come up with a plan to stop the wedding from going ahead.

A Ticket to Paradise is out in Irish cinemas now.

It's not only Hollywood actors Ryan will be chatting to this week. Irish actress and writer Amy Huberman will also be joining Ryan in studio.

He has also teased a "surprise addition" to this week's Late Late Show line-up.

The RTÉ chat show made its return to the screen last week following its summer hiatus, welcoming Michael Flatley as well as Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

See More: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Late Late Show, RTE, Ryan Tubridy

Related

U2 among next Kennedy Centre honourees, with George Clooney and Gladys Knight
Entertainment 1 month ago

U2 among next Kennedy Centre honourees, with George Clooney and Gladys Knight

By: Connell McHugh

Watch George Clooney’s ‘bad’ attempt at an Irish accent
Entertainment 3 years ago

Watch George Clooney’s ‘bad’ attempt at an Irish accent

By: Harry Brent

'It's history repeating itself' - George Clooney speaks out in defence of Meghan Markle
News 3 years ago

'It's history repeating itself' - George Clooney speaks out in defence of Meghan Markle

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 15 minutes ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players
Sport 39 minutes ago

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Inviting the diaspora home with Global Irish Festival Series
News 46 minutes ago

Inviting the diaspora home with Global Irish Festival Series

By: Catriona Gray

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Entertainment 15 hours ago

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty

Ireland to open new embassy in Pakistan, with consulates set for Milan and Munich
News 17 hours ago

Ireland to open new embassy in Pakistan, with consulates set for Milan and Munich

By: Connell McHugh