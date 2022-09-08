George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that two massive Hollywood stars will appear on this week's Late Late Show as he has already recorded an interview with none other than Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The RTE host confirmed this morning on his radio show that he has taped an interview with the two actors as their new movie is released.

Roberts and Clooney star in A Ticket To Paradise and play a divorced couple who head to Bali to visit their daughter.

Upon discovering who their child is planning to marry, the bickering parents put their differences aside and come up with a plan to stop the wedding from going ahead.

A Ticket to Paradise is out in Irish cinemas now.

It's not only Hollywood actors Ryan will be chatting to this week. Irish actress and writer Amy Huberman will also be joining Ryan in studio.

He has also teased a "surprise addition" to this week's Late Late Show line-up.

The RTÉ chat show made its return to the screen last week following its summer hiatus, welcoming Michael Flatley as well as Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.