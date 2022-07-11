Graham Norton celebrates marriage in native West Cork

BBC PRESENTER and everyone's favourite Cork man Graham Norton is said to have celebrated his recent marriage at a ceremony in the west of the county.

The Irish Examiner reports that more than 100 guests were in attendance at the event which was held in Bantry House.

Norton and his partner, who has never been named, then returned to his holiday home in Ahakista on Sunday

Norton and his partner may have already legally married at an earlier stage and the event at Bantry House, which saw the historic venue closed to the public, was believed to be a blessing ceremony.

Scottish singer Lulu is said to have performed, with TikTok stars Cairde also performing at the event.

Lulu has appeared as a guest judge on BBC Three's Ru Paul's Drag Race UK season 3, which Norton also has a regular spot on.

Rory O’Neill (a.k.a Panti Bliss), who is a DJ had also tweeted on Saturday that he was in west Cork.

Norton (59) was born in Dublin but grew up in Bandon, where he attended Bandon Grammar School.

He has been recording his Virgin Radio UK show locally as he enjoys his stay in west Cork, where he has spent his summers in recent years.

In recent years he has ventured into writing, with his latest novel Forever Home due to be published next year.

His first novel Holding was also adapted into a BBC series starring Irish stars Siobhán McSweeney, Conleth Hill and Charlene McKenna.