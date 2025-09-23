Guinness gets dramatic with Netflix’s House of Guinness

Choreographer Jack Murphy helps turn brewing history into passionate performance. CLAUDIA REDMOND has a chat with him ahead of UK release

NETFLIX’S House of Guinness launches September 25, weaving the story behind Ireland’s most famous brewery into a vivid tapestry of social and historic dance. From choreographer Jack Murphy — also known for Doctor Who and Bridgerton — the series promises emotional depth, bold visuals and the untold stories that shaped a legacy.

CLAUDIA: Firstly, congratulations on your double Emmy nominations – how was the experience?

JACK: It was non-stop: intense, exhilarating, thrilling, and frightening. To get two nominations at once, particularly for shows I love – Bridgerton and Doctor Who – was incredible. It’s a thrill to be recognised for my work in social and historic dance, and to be the first person ever nominated for Doctor Who. I desperately wanted to win, but it wasn’t to be. It was extraordinary. Loved, loved, loved it!

Jamie Lee Curtis was near me, and I was absolutely thrilled beyond belief. Then the party afterwards was the best I’ve ever been to in my life. It was great to share the experience with my assistant Nicole Alphonse. It will always be on my IMDb that I am a double Emmy nominee. I’m proud of that.

What was it like working with Nicola Coughlan on Bridgerton?

I adore Nicola Coughlan – extraordinary energy, emotional depth, clarity, amazing presence. Acting is thinking and doing, and she was incredibly skilled in both. Before meeting her, I had seen Derry Girls and loved it. My absolute pleasure is when I work with an actor who wishes to dance. Of course, she’s from Galway and my dad is from Clare, so with the hurling we were just goading each other.

Tell me about your latest project House of Guinness. What can we expect?

All I can say is House of Guinness is thrilling and unbelievably exciting. We filmed it last year in Manchester, and I have never laughed so hard in a rehearsal room. Why? Because I was in a room with Irish actors.

I had to forget it was Steven Knight – it was like having Shakespeare in the room when doing Romeo and Juliet. Just to work on that man’s scripts was a privilege. I am very proud it’s on my CV.

You mentioned your dad was from Clare. Tell me more about your Irish roots.

My grandfather was from Castletownbere in Cork, my dad was from Clarecastle outside Ennis, and my mother was born in Belfast. My mum and dad met in the Palais de Dance, Portstewart. I come from that Protestant–Catholic divide.

What are your favourite holiday memories from childhood?

My holidays were spent in Portstewart. The memories are of Euston station, the train to the boat, Mum dressing us in our best clothes, and the amazing picnic she made for the journey. I remember being met by my uncle Victor and taken to his house just outside Belfast, then going to see my grandparents Ruby and Jim, with the smell of the sea all around.

Just endless summers of love – we were always by the seaside. When we went to Clare, it was such a contrast to the North, with the smell of the peat. I loved it. That sense of belonging. My overriding memory will always be the love our grandparents gave us.

Growing up, who was your favourite dancer?

Michael Jackson. I watched him as a kid and tried to copy all his moves. When Thriller came out, it had the same impact as when Riverdance was first performed. Also, two lads I went to school with, Ronnie and Rodney. They took me to the Hammersmith Palais on a soul night, and I learned to dance with them. They were fantastic dancers.

What advice would you give to aspiring choreographers?

Don’t compete. Competition is a saboteur in our industry and our craft. It took me a long time to realise that. I ran for the London Irish Athletic Club at Wormwood Scrubs, but I had to learn the hard way: competition doesn’t allow you to be as creative. Be authentic, and don’t compete.

Is there any project you’d like to get involved with in Ireland?

I would love to be a judge on Dancing with the Stars in Dublin on RTÉ.