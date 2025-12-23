President Catherine Connolly shares 'pride' in Ireland's diaspora in first Christmas message

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has shared her ‘pride’ in the Irish diaspora across the globe as she issued her first Christmas message of her presidential term.

The Galway native, who took up the role of president last month, sent a message of hope in her festive statement, issued this week.

“In this, my first Christmas message as President of Ireland I would like to wish each of you, here in Ireland and abroad, a very happy and joyful Christmas and a peaceful New Year,” she said.

“Christmas is, above all, a season of goodwill and it is a time when we look forward with anticipation to a new year filled with possibility and hope,” she added.

“In these final days of December, as we pass through the winter solstice and witness the darkest day of the year, slowly but surely the days will lengthen again.

“This natural rhythm echoes our shared human experience, offering us encouragement in difficult times and reminding us that better days always lie ahead.”

The President went on to say that she is “particularly mindful” of the Irish community located across the globe at this time of year.

“There is scarcely a family on this island that does not have a story of emigration woven into its history,” she said.

“We are deeply proud of all of you, your achievements, your contributions across the world, and we send our warmest good wishes to you wherever you may be on this Christmas Day.”

President Connolly compared Ireland’s history of emigration to the modern day experience of many displaced nations.

“Christmas invites us to reflect on the values that truly matter; kindness, tolerance, respect for each other’s differences, and to reflect on how we may nurture our shared humanity,” she said.

“We hold in our thoughts the millions of people worldwide who are enduring the devastating impacts of interconnected crises of climate change, war, conflict, and displacement, the many families this Christmas who will sadly experience fear, uncertainty, or profound loss,” she added.

“Our own history, marked by forced emigration and loss, gives us a lived understanding of the brutal realities of dispossession, hunger and war.

“We think of those who are missing loved ones, those who may be struggling or without a home, those who are ill, and those who feel alone and lonely.”

The President further called on the Irish community to work together to face the challenges that lie ahead.

“We celebrate this Christmas season acutely aware of the challenges facing Ireland and the wider world,” she said.

“Now more than ever we must work together and use our voices to celebrate diversity, to champion sustainable solutions to the climate crisis and to advocate for peaceful resolutions to conflict and war.

“I wish each and every one of you a joyful Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with light, joy, and peace.”