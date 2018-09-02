‘Head over heels’ – Declan Donnelly announces birth of first child with wife Ali Astall
‘Head over heels’ – Declan Donnelly announces birth of first child with wife Ali Astall

(Images: Jeff Spicer / Getty; antanddec / Twitter)

TV star Declan Donnelly has revealed his wife Ali Astall has given birth to their first child.

The Saturday Night Takeaway c0-host took to social media to announce the arrival of the couple’s baby girl.

Isla Elizabeth Anne – the latter name that of Donnelly's Irish mother – was born yesterday morning and both mother are baby are doing well.

"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning," he tweeted. "Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels!"

Donnelly and Astall were wed three years ago by the star’s priest brother, Father Dermot Donnelly.

Donelly's parents, Alphonsus and Anne, moved to Newcastle upon Tyne from their native Co. Derry in the 1950s.

The star’s Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent co-host, Ant McPartlin, led the congratulations to the couple.

“Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne,” he wrote. “Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx,” he wrote on Twitter.

Donnelly will jet off to Australia in a few weeks to film the latest series of I’m A Celebrity, his first without McPartlin since the show began in 2002.

McPartlin announced in August he would take a break from presenting until 2019 after being convicted of drink driving.

“My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off,” he said.

