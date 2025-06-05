Hundreds of former dancers turn out for launch of Riverdance’s 30th anniversary show in Dublin
Entertainment

HUNDREDS of former Riverdance dancers came together this week to enjoy a special performance of the show in Dublin.

Held at the Gaiety Theatre last night, some of the original stars of the show were in the audience for an alumni performance of the 30th anniversary show.

Originally a seven-minute Eurovision interval act which impressed television audiences in 1994, Riverdance debuted in 1995 as a full-length musical and theatrical performance.

Former Riverdance leads Breandán de Gallaí, Susan Ginnity and Pat Roddy pictured with Director John McColgan ahead of a special alumni event held at the Gaiety Theatre last night

Composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty, and directed by John McColgan, the original troupe was led by Michael Flatley and Jean Butler.

Riverdance lead dancers Jean Butler and Micheal Flatley pictured in Dublin in 1995

To celebrate its 30-year milestone, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation has embarked on a special anniversary tour this year, which will see it visit 30 UK venues - one for each year of its history - from August to December.

Current Riverdance leads Amy Mae Dolan and Fergus Fitzpatrick pictured on the Gaiety stage

The production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics, the producers have confirmed.

“It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on,” Riverdance director John McColgan said.

“In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots.”

Former Riverdance leads Breandán de Gallaí and Susan Ginnity pictured with Amy Mae Dolan and Fergus Fitzpatrick 

He added: “On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘the new generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

The original Riverdance cast pictured in Dublin in February 1995

Composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan the 30th anniversary show will run at the Gaiety Theatre until September, when it will begin its UK tour.

