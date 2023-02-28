Intimate documentary tells story of Irish-American master guitarist Dennis Cahill

A NEW documentary paints an intimate portrait of the life and musical abilities of late traditional musician Dennis Cahill.

The master guitarist, who died in June 2022, aged 68, was born in Chicago to parents who hailed from Co. Kerry.

Having first started learning to play the guitar at the age of nine, Cahill would go on to become one of the most highly renowned traditional musicians.

TG4’s Dennis Cahill - Litir ó do chara, which airs this weekend, documents his many musical achievements over the years, from his work with legendary fiddler Martin Hayes, to his role in the ground-breaking supergroup The Gloaming.

Described by Hayes as “the first minimalist in traditional Irish music”, the film examines Cahill’s innovative guitar playing, which helped shape the course of accompaniment in Irish music.

Interviews with musical friends include Liz Carroll, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Steve Cooney and Martin Hayes, with the film opening with a poignant and tender letter from Hayes to his long-term friend.

“The film examines how Cahill's talent developed from his Jazz & Rock roots and considers how his accompaniment style helped shape the course of Irish music,” a TG4 spokesperson explains.

“Interviews with his wife Mary Joyce and his musical friends, reveal this shy and considered man away from the stage – a man who had a sharp wit, a deep understanding of music, and a special love of photography,” they add.

Dennis Cahill – Litir ó do Chara airs on TG4 at 9.30pm on Sunday, March 5 and will be available worldwide on TG4 player after broadcast.