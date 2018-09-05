IRISH Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan has been disqualified from driving for two years after admitting to Gardaí that he was using his car without insurance.

The Dublin star, 25, was not able to face the two Road Traffic Act charges against him in person on Tuesday as he is currently working in the US.

But speaking at Killarney District Court, Detective Garda Stephen Hourigan said that he stopped actor's car in Fossa, Killarney on November 30, 2017.

Judge David Waters heard how Mr Keoghan, of North Clarence Street in Dublin, agreed to produce his driver's and insurance when requested.

"He admitted on the day he had no insurance to drive the vehicle," Det Gda Hourigan said.

Judge Waters was told that Keoghan - who was raised in care - has a total of 11 previous convictions, all under the Road Traffic Act.

He fined Mr Keoghan €250 and disqualified him from driving for a total of two years.

The 25-year-old began his career in 2011 and has been honoured with an Irish Film and Television Award for his role in the smash hit Irish crime drama Love/Hate.

He has since starred in the 2017 Second World War epic Dunkirk alongside Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles, as well as The Killing of a Sacred Deer with Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.