Irish actor Barry Keoghan banned from driving for two years after admitting to driving car without insurance
Entertainment

Irish actor Barry Keoghan banned from driving for two years after admitting to driving car without insurance

IRISH Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan has been disqualified from driving for two years after admitting to Gardaí that he was using his car without insurance.

The Dublin star, 25, was not able to face the two Road Traffic Act charges against him in person on Tuesday as he is currently working in the US.

But speaking at Killarney District Court, Detective Garda Stephen Hourigan said that he stopped actor's car in Fossa, Killarney on November 30, 2017.

Judge David Waters heard how Mr Keoghan, of North Clarence Street in Dublin, agreed to produce his driver's and insurance when requested.

"He admitted on the day he had no insurance to drive the vehicle," Det Gda Hourigan said.

Advertisement

Judge Waters was told that Keoghan - who was raised in care - has a total of 11 previous convictions, all under the Road Traffic Act.

He fined Mr Keoghan €250 and disqualified him from driving for a total of two years.

The 25-year-old began his career in 2011 and has been honoured with an Irish Film and Television Award for his role in the smash hit Irish crime drama Love/Hate.

He has since starred in the 2017 Second World War epic Dunkirk alongside Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles, as well as The Killing of a Sacred Deer with Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

See More: Barry Keoghan, Driving Ban, Irish Actor, Killarney

Related

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed
News 22 hours ago

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

By: Jack Beresford

'We are devastated' – Irish TV chef Rachel Allen's 18-year-old son arrested in €30,000 drugs bust
News 23 hours ago

'We are devastated' – Irish TV chef Rachel Allen's 18-year-old son arrested in €30,000 drugs bust

By: Aidan Lonergan

Eamonn Holmes slams CBB star Roxanne Pallett's apology as 'PR stunt' after false accusation against Ryan Thomas
Entertainment 1 day ago

Eamonn Holmes slams CBB star Roxanne Pallett's apology as 'PR stunt' after false accusation against Ryan Thomas

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Inspectors appointed to investigate Independent News & Media (INM) by High Court
News 47 minutes ago

Inspectors appointed to investigate Independent News & Media (INM) by High Court

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man charged with manslaughter of 'gentle giant' Irishman Desmond O’Beirne after 2017 London assault
News 11 hours ago

Man charged with manslaughter of 'gentle giant' Irishman Desmond O’Beirne after 2017 London assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Law change means visitors can now enjoy a tipple on Irish brewery and distillery tours
News 14 hours ago

Law change means visitors can now enjoy a tipple on Irish brewery and distillery tours

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'
News 16 hours ago

Ash return with bizarre priest-themed music video for 'Confessions In The Pool'

By: Jack Beresford

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors
News 17 hours ago

Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors

By: Jack Beresford