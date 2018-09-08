Irish character's return to Coronation Street prompts huge online response

He's back, so he is.

Long-time villain Jim McDonald has made his way back to the cobbles of Coronation Street.

The father to Steve and ex-husband Liz has returned just in time for his son's stag do.

The convict entered the doors of the Rovers Return asking his trademark saying “What about you, Steven?”.

McDonald has finished up a prison sentence for robbing a bank some years ago, and judging from the online reaction, he was sorely missed by viewers at home.

What about you Jim!?



Mr McDonald is back - so he is!



Catch up on some of Jim's past misdemeanors from his previous spells on the cobbles. #FlashbackFriday #ClassicCorrie #Corrie #JimsBack pic.twitter.com/gzUPfUgas7 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 7, 2018

Getting word Jim McDonald is back on the cobbles — Tom (@tomthemove) September 8, 2018

I literally love Jim Mcdonald so much. — Alexandra Audrey Wright (@MissAlexaWright) September 8, 2018

Glad Jim McDonald’s is back because I love baddies in soaps and since phelan gone I been a bit sad about it — PhelanLover (@PhealanLover) September 8, 2018

