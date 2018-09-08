Irish character's return to Coronation Street prompts huge online response
Entertainment

Irish character's return to Coronation Street prompts huge online response

He's back, so he is.

Long-time villain Jim McDonald has made his way back to the cobbles of Coronation Street.

The father to Steve and ex-husband Liz has returned just in time for his son's stag do.

The convict entered the doors of the Rovers Return asking his trademark saying “What about you, Steven?”.

McDonald has finished up a prison sentence for robbing a bank some years ago, and judging from the online reaction, he was sorely missed by viewers at home.

