Irish choir duo’s incredible cover of A Star Is Born hit Shallow goes viral
Irish choir duo's incredible cover of A Star Is Born hit Shallow goes viral

AN INCREDIBLE cover version of hit song Shallow by members of an Irish choir has gone viral on social media, racking up millions of views.

Jessica Reinl, 17, and Christopher Halligan, 19, from the Mount Sion Choir in Co. Waterford performed the song, which featured in the Oscar winning 'A Star Is Born'.

The song was a number one hit in Ireland, following the film's release, for the movie’s stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Jessica and Christopher’s version blew everyone away at the choir’s first Christmas concert in 2018, held at the St Patrick’s Gateway Centre in Waterford city.

The original video has been viewed almost 1.5million times on Facebook alone.

The choir, comprising 25 young people aged 12 to 19, has also recorded a song with acclaimed Irish songwriter Don Mescall, winner of an Irish Post Country Music Award.

