Irish EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies
Melanie Clark Pullen played the role of Mary Flaherty on the soap from 1997 to 1999.

IRISH ACTRESS who appeared in EastEnders from 1997 to 1999 Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away after a battle with cancer, aged 46.

She had played the role of Mary Flaherty on the soap , and had also appeared in RTÉ's Fair City, RAW and The Clinic, among others.

A native of Bray, Co Wicklow, she also appeared last year in the Aisling Bea comedy This Way Up.

As Mary Flaherty, the great-niece of EastEnders' matriarch Pauline Fowler (the late Wendy Richard), she appeared in over 130 episodes of the BBC soap.

Paying tribute on Tuesday, EastEnders said: "We're deeply saddened to hear that Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Melanie's family and friends."

