Irish EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies

IRISH ACTRESS who appeared in EastEnders from 1997 to 1999 Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away after a battle with cancer, aged 46.
She had played the role of Mary Flaherty on the soap , and had also appeared in RTÉ's Fair City, RAW and The Clinic, among others.
A native of Bray, Co Wicklow, she also appeared last year in the Aisling Bea comedy This Way Up.
As Mary Flaherty, the great-niece of EastEnders' matriarch Pauline Fowler (the late Wendy Richard), she appeared in over 130 episodes of the BBC soap.
Paying tribute on Tuesday, EastEnders said: "We're deeply saddened to hear that Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Melanie's family and friends."
