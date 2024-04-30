Irish music fans stunned as The Wolfe Tones give surprise performance at London pub

STUNNED Irish music fans were treated to a surprise performance by The Wolfe Tones at a London pub.

The unsuspecting crowd at The Faltering Fullback, an iconic Irish watering hole in Finsbury Park, enjoyed an intimate gig by the iconic rebel band who will be playing their final and largest UK show this July.

Among the 200 strong crowd who enjoyed the top-secret gig were famous Irish faces such as comedian Aisling Bea and members of the Dublin based band Fontaines D.C.

Organised by Festival Republic, the exclusive event “celebrated sixty years of the iconic band’s influence on Irish rebel music and offered a teaser for their final and largest UK show to date, this July” they told The Irish Post.

“In a truly intimate and fitting setting, The Wolfe Tones treated the crowd to a night of soul-stirring melodies and rousing anthems, which have enthralled generations of Irish music fans across the world with their own unique style for 60 years,” they added.

During their secret gig on Sunday, April 28, the band performed a selection of classics and fan favourites, such as Come Out Ye Black & Tans and My Heart Is in Ireland, and even debuted a brand-new song, whicd they describe as “a heartfelt tribute to their loyal fans as they commence their farewell tour”.

Formed in Dublin in 1963, The Wolfe Tones will play their last ever London gig at Finsbury Park on Friday, July 5.