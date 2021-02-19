Irish radio show celebrating London music scene makes Dublin debut

A RADIO show dedicated to the Irish arts and music scene in London which was recorded entirely in the capital will be broadcast in Dublin over the coming months.

The Bright Side of The Road, which is recorded live at the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith, has been broadcasting on London’s Portobello Radio over lockdown.

Presented by Henry Scott-Irvine, the show features highlights from The ICC Seisiúns - 14 Irish music concerts which were filmed at the ICC during lockdown by Dublin’s acclaimed documentary film director Sé Merry Doyle.

That includes some of the best Irish trad and folk artists currently in action on the London scene – from the awesome young fiddler James Patrick Gavin to three London-based Irish family bands The Connollys, The Quinns and The Devines.

As well as the highlights from The ICC Seisiúns, the show features tracks from the likes of Christy Moore, Sinead O Connor, Paddy Keenan, Flook, The Waterboys, U2, The Pogues, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Bronagh Gallagher.

With its run on Portobello Radio now ended, as of February 10, the 18-part series is being broadcast once a week on Dublin’s Near FM.

“As the ICC’s radio show, Bright Side Of The Road, which has been broadcasting on London’s Portobello Radio, fast draws to an end, we are delighted to announce that the show will be heading to Dublin,” the ICC explains.

“London’s Portobello Radio has joined forces with Near FM Dublin, to bring the hugely successful series of 18 shows to the airwaves of Dublin, Ireland and around the globe,” they add.

“Near FM is Ireland’s most exciting independent radio station, winning major awards for its arts, documentary and drama programmes and the ICC is thrilled to be working in partnership with Near Fm and Portobello Radio.”

Listeners can tune in to hear Bright Side of The Road on Near FM Dublin 90.3 every Wednesday at 11.30pm here.

If you miss the live show you can hear it back the following day on ICC Digital here.