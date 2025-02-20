Irish singer Bambie Thug will feature in new show featuring Eurovision stars
Entertainment

Irish singer Bambie Thug will feature in new show featuring Eurovision stars

BAMBIE THUG is among the stars set to appear in a new show which will launch Eurovision fever in Britain for 2025.

The singer, who represented Ireland in the 2024 competition, will feature in The Big Eurovision Party on BBC One next month.

Bambie Thug represented Ireland at Eurovision 2024

The Cork native claimed a respectable sixth-place finish at last year's Eurovision Song Contest, which was located in Malmo, Sweden.

Hosted by Eurovision royalty, Edsilia Rombley and Drag Race UK star, Tia Kofi, the BBC show will showcase some of Eurovision’s most iconic alumni, as they take to the big stage at The Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam.

It will also include performances and interviews from Eurovision stars past and present including Loreen, Nemo, Käärijä, Katrina (Katrina and the Waves) and Johnny Logan.

Marija Šerifović, Baby Lasagna, Edsilia Rombley, Guy Sebastian and Kristian Kostov are also set to take part.

“I’m so excited to be hosting The Big Eurovision Party,” Kofi said this week.

Bambie Thug placed sixth in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo in 2024 (Image: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU)

“I’ll be bringing you some of the biggest Eurovision performances, as well as spilling the tea with your favourite artists backstage,” she explained.

“As a huge Eurovision fan, I can’t wait to share the euphoria with all of you.”

The Big Eurovision Party will be broadcast on Friday, March 7 at 11.40pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

All three live Eurovision 2025 programmes - both Semi Finals and the Grand Final - will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 13, 15 and 17, from Basel, Switzerland, the home country of last year’s winner, Nemo.

See More: Bambie Thug

Related

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation
Culture 1 hour ago

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation

By: Fiona Audley

Aer Lingus will fly Riverdance troupe across the world for anniversary tour
Life & Style 6 hours ago

Aer Lingus will fly Riverdance troupe across the world for anniversary tour

By: Fiona Audley

Vatican Spies review - pontiffs, politics and power
Entertainment 6 days ago

Vatican Spies review - pontiffs, politics and power

By: Paul Donovan

Latest

Catholics still ‘put off’ joining PSNI due to ‘threat from dissident republicans’
News 8 hours ago

Catholics still ‘put off’ joining PSNI due to ‘threat from dissident republicans’

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s CERN membership expected to be complete in 2026
News 9 hours ago

Ireland’s CERN membership expected to be complete in 2026

By: Fiona Audley

Seven police officers injured in separate incidents
News 10 hours ago

Seven police officers injured in separate incidents

By: Fiona Audley

Teenagers arrested in connection with fire at stud in Co. Kildare
News 11 hours ago

Teenagers arrested in connection with fire at stud in Co. Kildare

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash
News 1 day ago

Two arrested after gardaí in Dublin seize more than €1m in drugs and cash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years
News 1 day ago

Drug dealer who hid cocaine in bag of children's building blocks is jailed for 16 years

By: Gerard Donaghy