Irish singer Bambie Thug will feature in new show featuring Eurovision stars

BAMBIE THUG is among the stars set to appear in a new show which will launch Eurovision fever in Britain for 2025.

The singer, who represented Ireland in the 2024 competition, will feature in The Big Eurovision Party on BBC One next month.

The Cork native claimed a respectable sixth-place finish at last year's Eurovision Song Contest, which was located in Malmo, Sweden.

Hosted by Eurovision royalty, Edsilia Rombley and Drag Race UK star, Tia Kofi, the BBC show will showcase some of Eurovision’s most iconic alumni, as they take to the big stage at The Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam.

It will also include performances and interviews from Eurovision stars past and present including Loreen, Nemo, Käärijä, Katrina (Katrina and the Waves) and Johnny Logan.

Marija Šerifović, Baby Lasagna, Edsilia Rombley, Guy Sebastian and Kristian Kostov are also set to take part.

“I’m so excited to be hosting The Big Eurovision Party,” Kofi said this week.

“I’ll be bringing you some of the biggest Eurovision performances, as well as spilling the tea with your favourite artists backstage,” she explained.

“As a huge Eurovision fan, I can’t wait to share the euphoria with all of you.”

The Big Eurovision Party will be broadcast on Friday, March 7 at 11.40pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

All three live Eurovision 2025 programmes - both Semi Finals and the Grand Final - will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 13, 15 and 17, from Basel, Switzerland, the home country of last year’s winner, Nemo.