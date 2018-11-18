Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly

IRISH singer Glen Hansard stunned a busker in Dublin who was playing the star’s Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly.

Frames frontman Hansard’s road to success began with busking and it looks like he’s keen to see others follow suit.

Paddy Finnegan was performing the star’s song outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre when Hansard appeared and dropped €50 into his bag.

He then shook the stunned singer’s hand and gave his performance the thumbs up before carrying on.

The video was posted to Instagram by Claire Marie Condon before being shared by Hansard on his own page.

Finnegan, who described Hansard as his ‘biggest inspiration’, was clearly taken aback by Hansard’s cameo, saying: “I don’t believe it!”

Falling Slowly appeared in the movie Once, starring Hansard (as a Dublin busker) and Markéta Irglová.

The two wrote and performed the track, which won the Academy Award in 2008 for Best Original Song.