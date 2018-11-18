Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly
Glen Hansard (Image: RollingNews.ie)

IRISH singer Glen Hansard stunned a busker in Dublin who was playing the star’s Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly.

Frames frontman Hansard’s road to success began with busking and it looks like he’s keen to see others follow suit.

Paddy Finnegan was performing the star’s song outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre when Hansard appeared and dropped €50 into his bag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😄 #Repost @cmc_ny_dublin ・・・ ✨Miracle ✨ on #kingstreetsouth #dublin2 .....BE SURE 2 LISTEN 👂🏼 & LOOK 👀 TIL THE VERY END OF CLIP 🔚🎥 ! #miracles ✨ #dublinbusker 🎸🎶#paddyfinnegan #glenhansard #themiracle ✨😇✨#grandman 👏👏👏 #lovelyloot 💶 in the #oldguitarcase 🎸 cmc_ny_dublin #theeyewitness 👀🎥😉 #16nov2018 ________________________________________#onlyindublin #onlyindublincity ✨✨ #themiracleofmusic ✨🎶 ________________________________________#igersstreetsnov18 #dublinstreets #dublinstreetphotography #dublinbuskers #dublinbusking #irishstreetmusicians #best_of_dublin #dublindaily #best_of_irish ________________________________________See unobstructed viewing of #imovie clip on #glenhansard #community #facebookpage

A post shared by @ glenhansard on

He then shook the stunned singer’s hand and gave his performance the thumbs up before carrying on.

The video was posted to Instagram by Claire Marie Condon before being shared by Hansard on his own page.

Finnegan, who described Hansard as his ‘biggest inspiration’, was clearly taken aback by Hansard’s cameo, saying: “I don’t believe it!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Some say miracles don’t happen ... Well, comin’ from me they do 💖” ~Paddy Finnegan , Talented & ☘️ Dublin Busker .. “ And to me they do , too , Paddy “ ~ CMC , Eye Witness 👀🎥😉 2 this “ Miracle on King Street South .. Fri eve , 16 Nov !! #whoohoo , Paddy !🎉👍☘️ #grandman , Glen !! 👏👏👏 ________________________________________________________________________________Transcript : ~Comin’ to you live from the streets of Dublin ...Glen Hansard’s just after given’ me €50 ... He’s my biggest inspiration ... Well, I was singing his song and .. ... Some say miracles don’t happen ..Well , comin’ from me they do , ya know . ❣️❣️ #paddyfinnegan #dublinbusker #glenhansard #buskersofdublin #onlyindublin #16nov2018 ________________________________________________________________________________#best_of_dublin #lovindublin #instadublin #daily_dublin #dublinstreets #igersstreets #igersstreetsnov18 #dublinstreetphotography #dublinstreetmusic #dublinstreetperformers #best_of_irish_________________________See unobstructed viewing of #imovie on #glenhansard #community #facebookpage

A post shared by Claire Marie Condon (@cmc_ny_dublin) on

Falling Slowly appeared in the movie Once, starring Hansard (as a Dublin busker) and Markéta Irglová.

The two wrote and performed the track, which won the Academy Award in 2008 for Best Original Song.

