Irish stars recognised by US National Society of Film Critics

Irish stars of The Banshees of Inisherin as well as Paul Mescal have been honoured at the National Society of Film Critics' annual awards in the US.

The society, which is made up of 62 of the country's most prominent movie critics, held its annual awards voting meeting online using a weighted ballot system.

In the Best Actor category, Irish star Colin Farrell took the award for his performances in After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin with 57 points.

In second position was his fellow Irishman Paul Mescal who received 55 points for his role in Aftersun.

Farrell's Banshees co-star Kerry Condon took the gong for Best Supporting Actress with 57 points, while Barry Keoghan took the third place in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Writer/director of Banshees Martin McDonagh was also runner up in the Best Screenplay category.

Other winners on the night include Tár for Best Picture, Charlotte Wells (Aftersun) for Best Director and Cate Blanchett (Tár) for Best Actress.