ITV confirms new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates will air this summer

A NEW documentary series will see Irish television presenter Laura Whitmore return to her journalistic roots to delve into a number of controversial topics.

The former Love Island host, who currently fronts a new Sunday morning series, titled Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show, will head up the three-part series for ITVX which airs in July.

For the series the former model, who worked as a broadcast journalist before moving into presenting roles, tackles a series of controversial issues and taboo topics.

An ITVX spokesperson said: “In this brand-new series viewers will see a new side of Laura as she travels within the UK and further afield to delve into subjects that fascinate her and have an impact on our lives.”

Whitmore’s new series is among the first tranche of factual commissions for ITV’s new free streaming service, ITVX, which was launched in November 2022.

Commissioned by ITV’s Factual Entertainment department, ITV’s Controller of Factual, Jo Clinton Davis explained: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways.

“Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce.”

She added: “This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”

The first two investigations in Whitmore’s series will be produced by Rumpus Media, with Fintan Maguire as executive producer.