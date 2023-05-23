ITV confirms new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates will air this summer
Entertainment

ITV confirms new documentary series Laura Whitmore Investigates will air this summer

Laura Whitmore's new series airs on ITVX in July

A NEW documentary series will see Irish television presenter Laura Whitmore return to her journalistic roots to delve into a number of controversial topics.

The former Love Island host, who currently fronts a new Sunday morning series, titled Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show, will head up the three-part series for ITVX which airs in July.

For the series the former model, who worked as a broadcast journalist before moving into presenting roles, tackles a series of controversial issues and taboo topics.

An ITVX spokesperson said: “In this brand-new series viewers will see a new side of Laura as she travels within the UK and further afield to delve into subjects that fascinate her and have an impact on our lives.”

Whitmore’s new series is among the first tranche of factual commissions for ITV’s new free streaming service, ITVX, which was launched in November 2022.

Laura Whitmore Investigates will air on ITVX in July

Commissioned by ITV’s Factual Entertainment department, ITV’s Controller of Factual, Jo Clinton Davis explained: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways.

“Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce.”

She added: “This is just the beginning of a range of new opportunities as the world of Factual opens up on ITVX, with much more to come.”

The first two investigations in Whitmore’s series will be produced by Rumpus Media, with Fintan Maguire as executive producer.

See More: ITVX, Investigates, Irish, Laura Whitmore, Presenter

Related

Ten minutes with The Remedy Club
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Ten minutes with The Remedy Club

By: Irish Post

Unleash Your Inner Gambler with These Top Online Casinos
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Unleash Your Inner Gambler with These Top Online Casinos

By: IRISH POST

The London Lasses — the capital’s first ladies of song and dance
Entertainment 1 day ago

The London Lasses — the capital’s first ladies of song and dance

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Kevin Kelly announced as head of news and current affairs for BBC Northern Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Kevin Kelly announced as head of news and current affairs for BBC Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins tells famine commemoration that Ireland has 'moral duty' to those seeking asylum
News 1 day ago

President Higgins tells famine commemoration that Ireland has 'moral duty' to those seeking asylum

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid after Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passes away, aged 59
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passes away, aged 59

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dissent not allowed
Comment 1 day ago

Dissent not allowed

By: Paul Donovan

Life sentence for murderer who live-streamed 'horrifying' two-hour attack to social media followers
News 1 day ago

Life sentence for murderer who live-streamed 'horrifying' two-hour attack to social media followers

By: Gerard Donaghy