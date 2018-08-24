John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman, 63, denied parole for 10th time
Entertainment

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman, 63, denied parole for 10th time

MARK David Chapman, the man who shot dead John Lennon, has been denied parole for a tenth time.

Chapman, 63, will remain behind bars for at least two more years after his appeal was turned down by the New York State Board of Parole.

His latest bid for freedom was denied on the grounds that his being freed "would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society".

The parole board added that Chapman's release would not only "tend to mitigate the seriousness of your crime", but would also endanger public safety because someone might try to harm him out of anger, revenge or to gain notoriety.

"Not only did you choose someone who was a world-renowned person and beloved by millions – regardless of the pain and suffering you would cause to his family, friends and so many others – you demonstrated a callous disregard for the sanctity of human life and the pain and suffering of others," they said.

Advertisement

Chapman, then 25, was jailed for 20 years to life after he shot the Beatles icon five times in the back at the entrance to his Manhattan home on December 8, 1980.

The Texas native initially claimed that he killed Lennon – shortly after he was photographed receiving an autograph from the musician – because he wanted to become famous.

Chapman, who is imprisoned at the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, will have to wait until August 2020 before he can again apply for parole.

His most recent appeal prior to this year was turned down in 2016.

Lennon's widow Yoko Ono had once again voiced her opposition to Chapman’s bid for freedom, writing a letter to the parole board as she has done on all nine previous occasions.

Ono, 85, claims that Chapman’s release would pose a direct threat to both of Lennon’s children – Julian, 55, and her own son Sean, 42.

Advertisement

See More: 1980, John Lennon, Manhattan, Mark Chapman, New York, Parole, The Beatles, Yoko Ono

Related

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher crowned Rose of Tralee 2018
Entertainment 2 days ago

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher crowned Rose of Tralee 2018

By: Ryan Price

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25
News 2 days ago

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25

By: Gerard Donaghy

Adrian Chiles admits drinking 6 pints of Guinness A DAY as presenter reveals anxiety battle after ITV sacking
Entertainment 2 days ago

Adrian Chiles admits drinking 6 pints of Guinness A DAY as presenter reveals anxiety battle after ITV sacking

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

'Only joking' - Gardaí suggest women have home births during Papal Visit
News 12 hours ago

'Only joking' - Gardaí suggest women have home births during Papal Visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Ryanair has announced a new route between Cork and London Luton
News 19 hours ago

Ryanair has announced a new route between Cork and London Luton

By: Ryan Price

Just how important is social media for businesses?
Business 19 hours ago

Just how important is social media for businesses?

By: Ryan Price

83-year-old London Irish woman to skydive to raise money for Southwark Irish Pensioners charity
News 21 hours ago

83-year-old London Irish woman to skydive to raise money for Southwark Irish Pensioners charity

By: Ryan Price

Pope Francis in Ireland: Thousands of Gardaí to be deployed over the weekend as security fears remain high
News 21 hours ago

Pope Francis in Ireland: Thousands of Gardaí to be deployed over the weekend as security fears remain high

By: Aidan Lonergan