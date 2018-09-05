Judy Garland's stolen ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz found by cops

THE iconic ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz have been found, more than a decade after they were stolen from a US museum.

The famous shoes vanished in 2005 after a thief broke into their display case at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

An anonymous donor once offered a $1million reward for information on the pair's whereabouts and the robber's name.

However, the reward expired on the 10th anniversary of the theft three years ago.

A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, and stolen from the actress’ namesake museum in Minnesota more than a decade ago, has been recovered: https://t.co/5HsUe163VF pic.twitter.com/edKUFiwWpf — FBI (@FBI) September 4, 2018

Advertisement

The FBI recovered the slippers in July, but have not yet revealed how they discovered them.

Special agent Joan Sanborn told reporters the investigation was still ongoing.

"We've gathered lots of information on this case. We believe there's lots more to give," she said.

The slippers, insured for a million dollars, are often said to be among the most valuable items of memorabilia from movie history.

In the 1939 blockbuster, Garland - who died in 1969 - clicks her sequinned heels three times while repeating "There’s no place like home" to get Dorothy back to Kansas.