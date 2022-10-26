Kenneth Branagh to be awarded at Richard Harris International Film Festival

OSCAR WINNER Kenneth Branagh is to receive the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from this year's Richard Harris International Film Festival, which takes place in Limerick at the end of October.

"The career of Kenneth Branagh absolutely embodies the spirit of the festival", said festival head, Zeb Moore.

"His work on film, TV and theatre is world renowned, covering multiple genres as not only a formidable actor but such a talented writer and director as well. He is greatly admired by those within the artistic community."

This year’s event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary, will screen twelve features films and a large short fiction and documentary programme.

This is the largest edition of the festival so far.

The festival takes place 26-30 October. For more information visit www.richardharrisfilmfestival.com