Kenneth Branagh to be awarded at Richard Harris International Film Festival
Entertainment

Kenneth Branagh to be awarded at Richard Harris International Film Festival

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kenneth Branagh winner of the Writing (Original Screenplay) award for ‘Belfast’ poses in the press room at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images )

OSCAR WINNER Kenneth Branagh is to receive the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from this year's Richard Harris International Film Festival, which takes place in Limerick at the end of October.

"The career of Kenneth Branagh absolutely embodies the spirit of the festival", said festival head, Zeb Moore.

"His work on film, TV and theatre is world renowned, covering multiple genres as not only a formidable actor but such a talented writer and director as well. He is greatly admired by those within the artistic community."

This year’s event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary, will screen twelve features films and a large short fiction and documentary programme.

This is the largest edition of the festival so far.

The festival takes place 26-30 October. For more information visit www.richardharrisfilmfestival.com

See More: Kenneth Branagh, Limerick, Richard Harris International Film Festival

Related

Stars of 'Belfast' reuniting for upcoming Agatha Christie Poirot film
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

Stars of 'Belfast' reuniting for upcoming Agatha Christie Poirot film

By: Connell McHugh

WATCH: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in new trailer for 'This England'
Entertainment 2 months ago

WATCH: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in new trailer for 'This England'

By: Connell McHugh

Teaser released for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy as father of the atomic bomb
Entertainment 2 months ago

Teaser released for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy as father of the atomic bomb

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

RTE will show more Gaelic games than ever after it agreed a new broadcast deal with the GAA
Sport 17 hours ago

RTE will show more Gaelic games than ever after it agreed a new broadcast deal with the GAA

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Ivy in Dublin offering spooktacular limited edition dessert and cocktails this Halloween
Food & Drink 18 hours ago

The Ivy in Dublin offering spooktacular limited edition dessert and cocktails this Halloween

By: Irish Post

Sinn Féin call for government to establish Citizens Assembly on constitutional change for island
News 19 hours ago

Sinn Féin call for government to establish Citizens Assembly on constitutional change for island

By: Connell McHugh

Paul Osam names his Irish squad for Victory Shield in Waterford
Sport 20 hours ago

Paul Osam names his Irish squad for Victory Shield in Waterford

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The FAI are looking to hire a 'Head of Women and Girls’ Football'
Sport 22 hours ago

The FAI are looking to hire a 'Head of Women and Girls’ Football'

By: Conor O'Donoghue