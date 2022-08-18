WATCH: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in new trailer for 'This England'

A NEW trailer for This England, a Sky original series starring Kenneth Branagh as the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been released.

The series tells the story of Johnson's first months as the controversial leader of the country, and leads into his time as the prime minister during the early months of the pandemic.

Voice overs for the trailer of various characters can be heard discussing the pandemic, lockdowns and the controversial Dominic Cummings journey from London to Durham which he completed during a national lockdown in March 2020 while experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.

The show is co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Branagh, and also dramatises the rollercoaster of Johnson’s personal life.

According to a release from Sky Atlantic:

The limited series will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from 21 September.

Watch the trailer below: