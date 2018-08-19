Kevin Spacey's new film makes just $126 on opening day

DISGRACED Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey's new film has flopped on its first day.

Billionaire Boys Club, based on the real story of a Ponzi scheme run by a group of rich kids in 1980s LA, was released in America on Friday.

The film stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts, with Spacey in a supporting role as a Beverly Hills high-roller.

Only ten screens across the country were screening it, and it made a minuscule $126 on its opening day.

To break it down, that’s just $12.60 per cinema – the average cinema ticket price is the US is around $9,

This would suggest that some screens had only one person, or even none, watching the film.

Billionaire Boys Club was filmed back in 2015, before sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey were made public.

In October last year, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was 14-years-old.

Rapp, now 46, claimed that Spacey laid on top of him at a party at the actor's apartment in 1986 and alleges the star "was trying to seduce" him.

Spacey claimed to have no memory of the alleged incident while offering an apology to Rapp "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour".

In the same Twitter post, Spacey says he has had relationships with both men and women and that he "chooses now to live as a gay man".

Billionaire Boys Club is the lowest box office day intake the actor has ever received.