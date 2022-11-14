Lee Matthews returns with new single 'Irish Whiskey On The Shelf'

NORTHERN IRISH singer songwriter Lee Matthews has returned to music with a brand new single Irish Whiskey On The Shelf, following up on his chart-topping Irish country hits The Farmer Wants A Wife, There's Irish in Our Eyes, and Cotton Eye Joe.

It’s almost ten years since Lee, from Strabane, took to the road in Ireland with his own live band with his first single, Sadie’s Got Her New Dress On, however, in recent times, Lee, like many, never envisaged having to take his band off the road.

As a result of the pandemic, Lee had to do just that. Not one to give up, Lee worked hard behind the scenes songwriting, coming up with some new modern American Country style songs as well as his signature Irish sounds, of which Irish Whiskey On The Shelf is one.

As the pandemic went into its second year, Lee decided to get together with writing partner Pete and finish one of the American songs.

In December 2021, Lee had completed production on the first of the new American songs. His manager Paul sent the song off to long time music contact in London David Howells, who was busy working on Ed Sheerans' latest number one single at the time.

David saw something special in the song and, like Lee, agreed it would be suitable for an artist like Tim McGraw.

By March, Lee had signed the deal on his first ever pitch to a Nashville publisher who was extremely impressed with the song coming from a young man in Ireland talking about American life.

Lee has since delivered another song using the services of top Nashville musicians and Grammy-nominated Nashville producer Matt Troja.

“The plan now," Lee says, "is to get over to Nashville and work on the next few songs I’ve already completed."

Lee, who never forgets where he came from, decided to revisit an Irish style song he wrote that he had on the back burner.

He finished the song Irish Whiskey On The Shelf, working again with Jonathan Owens, who has produced all Lee’s major hits.

The self-penned song is influenced by The Boys of Bluehill - a reel that dates back over a century ago.

The story of the song centres on a man who needs to get away from the pressures of modern day life, touching on the social culture of a real vibrant Irish pub - and in this instance, there is more to it than just the Irish whiskey on the shelf.

The song was released on this Friday 4 November, and is available to download and stream on all major music platforms. It can also be requested on your local and national radio stations.