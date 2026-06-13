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Leo Sayer unveils 18-CD collection spanning 50 years of music
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Leo Sayer unveils 18-CD collection spanning 50 years of music

LEO SAYER is set to release a career-spanning 18-CD box set featuring every studio album he has recorded, alongside previously unreleased material and a newly issued live album.

Leothology: The Studio Albums 1973–Now will be released on August 14 through Edsel Records and Demon Music. The collection brings together 220 tracks across 16 studio albums recorded between 1973 and 2024.

The anthology includes Sayer's early releases Silverbird, Just A Boy and Another Year, as well as chart successes such as Endless Flight, Thunder In My Heart and Living In A Fantasy. Later albums from his years living in Australia are also included.

The singer, whose hits include When I Need You, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, More Than I Can Say and Thunder In My Heart, said the project was intended to provide a complete overview of his recording career.

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