Limerick rugby star Conor Phillips one of two Irish contestants as Love Island returns

TWO Irish contestants are set to compete in the latest edition of Love Island, which returns to our screens this month.

Limerick rugby star Conor Phillips is among the line-up for the show, which kicks off next week.

The sportsman was a last-minute addition to the series, replacing Kyle Ashman who left the show last month.

Phillips, 25, said he's looking for "someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic” while on the show.

“I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman,” he added.

“I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing,” he explained.

Also in the villa is Dubliner Megan Forte-Clarke, who is a musical theatre performer and an energy broker.

The 24-year-old, who now lives in Brighton, said she is after “someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour”.

She added: “If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus.

“I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’.”

Love Island returns on ITV2 and ITVX on June 9.