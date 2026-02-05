Maura Higgins stars in new ‘feel good’ Irish comedy The Spin

REALITY TV star Maura Higgins is among the stars in new Irish movie The Spin.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing in the 2019 series of Love Island, makes her feature-length acting debt in the film, which is directed by Michael Head.

Set for release in cinemas across Ireland and the UK this month, the story the lives of two music fans who run a struggling record shop in Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Higgins, who is now Essex based, stars alongside former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt and Derry Girls star Tara Lynne in the film.

"The Spin is a feel good buddy movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” Head said this week.

“I hope everyone enjoys watching as much as we enjoyed making it,” he added.

The film will be screened as a part of Tull Stories' Joy Of Cinema strand and released in cinemas from February 27.

"We’re delighted that The Spin is our next Joy Of Cinema release,” Tull Stories founder Jonny Tull said.

“We started this strand to provide independent and world cinema fans with a fun time at the pictures, and we’ve had thousands and thousands of people enjoying our films together over the last year,” he added.

“I can’t wait to see how they embrace Michael’s lovely, funny film."

Barry Devlin of the Horslips and Steve Wickham of The Waterboys also make cameos in the film.

