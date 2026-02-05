Stena Line introduces second hybrid ferry to serve busy Belfast trade route

A SECOND hybrid ferry has become operational on Stena Line’s busy freight-only route between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Stena Connecta arrived in Belfast Harbour last month and began its commercial service on the Belfast-Heysham route on January 23.

The ship is the latest freight vessel commissioned by Stena Line for the Irish Sea.

It joins sister vessel Stena Futura which went into service on the route in October 2025.

Together the hybrid ferries will increase freight capacity along the sea route by 40 per cent.

“Our significant investment in Stena Connecta and Stena Futura - more than £100m - demonstrates our strong confidence in the continued growth of the Irish Sea region and our commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity links,” Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Irish Sea North Trade Director, said.

“In 2025 our Heysham – Belfast freight service recorded its highest volumes in the last five years with 113,000 units being shipped.

“These vessels were commissioned in response to this increasing customer demand for increased freight capacity on this route.”

He added: “Customer feedback on the recent introduction of Stena Futura has been extremely positive, and I have no doubt Stena Connecta will be equally well received across our customer base.”

Both Stena Connecta and Stena Futura use a multi-hybrid propulsion system enabling the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol.

“When operational both vessels will offer a choice of up to 24 sailings per week on the increasingly popular Belfast-Heysham service,” Mr Grant said.

“We are particularly pleased to introduce two of Stena Line’s most advanced vessels to the Irish Sea region further enhancing Belfast’s significance as a key network business hub.

“These vessels represent the very latest in maritime technology and will not only play a crucial role in maintaining essential transport links in Ireland and the UK but also make a significant contribution to our sustainability goals of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30 percent by 2030.”

Michael Robinson, Port Director at Belfast Harbour, said the arrival of Stena Connecta “underlines” their strong partnership with Stena Line.

“We’re excited to welcome the second of Stena Line’s new hybrid vessels, Stena Connecta, to Belfast Harbour,” he said.

“Coming so soon after last year’s celebration of 30 years of Stena Line in Belfast and the launch of sister ship Stena Futura, this arrival underlines the strength of our partnership, which is essential for connecting people and transporting the goods we all rely on.”

He added: “Together with Stena Line, we’re connecting the island more reliably than ever and delivering long‑term economic benefits for businesses across Northern Ireland.”

