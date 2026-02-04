Legislation to ban scramblers will be named after late Grace Lynch

PROPOSED new legislation to fully ban the use of scramblers in all public places will be named after Grace Lynch, who died after being struck by one of the off-road motorcycles last month.

The 16-year-old was seriously injured in the collision, which occurred as she was walking along the Ratoath Road in Finglas at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 25.

She was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has revealed the new legislation will be known as Grace's Law, while Transport Minister Darragh O'Brien said the ban will be implemented 'as a matter of urgency'.

'Shocking and extremely traumatic'

Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting today, Mr Martin said scramblers were causing 'untold trauma' for families.

"We're very focussed on the scrambler issue and Grace's mother said to me she wanted it to be known as Grace's Law and that's what it will be," he said.

During Leader's Questions, the Taoiseach stressed the urgency for additional laws to combat the illegal use of such motorcycles.

"It is too late for Grace Lynch," he said.

"It is absolutely shocking and extremely traumatic for the family and friends of Grace that what happened last week happened in the manner that it happened.

"What is essential is that every possible dimension of law is brought into being to prevent this insofar as we can in terms of human behaviour.

"The reckless use of scramblers by people in public parks and on public roads is something we simply have to stamp out."

'We made a promise'

Speaking about the proposals, Mr O'Brien said they would build on existing legislation under which most scramblers are already illegal to use in public places.

Plans include strengthening gardaí enforcement powers, increasing charges to release a seized scrambler and giving authorities the power to destroy seized vehicles.

"We made a promise to Grace's family that her death — and it's so tragic and I honestly cannot image what they're going through — won't be in vain," he said this evening.

"I and my colleagues will honour that commitment to Grace, to her family, to her friends and to her community."

Last month, 18-year-old Keith Lee was bailed after appearing in court charged with causing Grace's death.