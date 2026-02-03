Short plays by Irish writers will be showcased at Irish Cultural Centre
A SELECTION of short plays by Irish writers will be showcased at the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith this weekend.

The popular west London venue is bringing back its Little Gems: Small Plays – Big Stories show for 2026 and promises a “dynamic showcase of ten-minute plays spanning comedy, tragedy, and the wonderfully surreal”.

All the plays that feature in the showcase are new works by Irish writers who are affiliated with the ICC, with Irish actors.

“Little Gems presents an eclectic programme of 10 min plays by Geeta Sanker, Kieran Kelliher, Margaret Rochford, Veronica Flanagan, Hugh Muckian, Francis O’Flynn, Carolyn Lyster, Sue Olney and Aifric Henry-Bruen,” the ICC confirms.

They add: “From Irish pubs to English convents, hospitals to haunted houses, blind dates to broken marriages, there is an intoxicating blend of comedic, tragic, disturbing and surreal.

“Little Gems is always a highlight of the ICC theatre programme.”

The showcase is curated by ICC resident playwright, Conor Montagu.

Little Gems runs on Saturday, February 7 and Sunday, February 8. For tickets click here.

